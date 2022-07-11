World-wide tipping barrier affecting local servers

EUGENE, Ore. -- As many visitors from different countries start to make their way to Eugene, some local restaurant workers said they're noticing some visitors aren't tipping.
Annie Andros is a server at Wild Goat Sports Bar and Grill near the University of Oregon. She said she was shocked to see many visitors not leaving tips.
"I try to be mindful of other people's cultures and situations," Andros said. "I know that's how most of my co-workers feel, too. We aren't going to say anything. However, it really is affecting our take-home pay. At the end of the day, after we get done, we are seeing a huge drop in what we're bringing home to our families."
Andros said within the last week, she takes home $200 to $300 less every night, even though she is serving larger crowds from all over the world.
"With this World Athletics Championships coming up, we're getting a lot of nine, 10, 11, 12 top tables, which is easily a $300, $400, $500 bill, and they are leaving nothing," Andros said.
Andros said it's tough because they're working overtime to meet the high demand. But the pay just isn't equaling out without tips.
"We thought this would be a good time to stock a little extra cash," Andros said. "We are anticipating high crowds, and when you anticipate high crowds, you anticipate high tips. People on vacation usually tip higher, but that's not what we are seeing. Because we didn't plan for it, it's a scramble right now."
With the championships beginning on July 14 and lasting through July 24, Andros said she's been thinking of ways to fix the barrier.
"I've thought of signs, or just putting a reminder out there: 'hey, don't forget to tip your bartender or servers.' But you know, it's a really fine line," Andros said.
Jessica Gabriel, a spokesperson for the World Athletics Championships, told KEZI they anticipated this to happen, saying this is a topic they had flagged from the very beginning.
"Across the board, there's always going to be different types of customs that a visitor to any country, not even just the United States, but a U.S.-based tourist who might be going somewhere else might not be used to. Certainly tipping is one of them," Gabriel said. "We know there are many places in the world where tipping isn't done."
Gabriel said they've alerted their constituents from around the world, reminding them tipping is very customary and expected here.
"We are going to continue to reiterate that to all of our constituent groups," Gabriel said. "It's important to us as a local organizing committee that we ensure that what is considered appropriate and expected in our local community is what we are communicating outwards."
Both Andros and Gabriel said by the time the games arrive on July 15 they expect restaurant employees will be making more from tips.