Year-long investigation leads to Coos Bay man’s arrest, seizure of drugs and weapons

COOS BAY, Ore. – A Coos Bay man was arrested on Friday morning on multiple drug-related charges following an extensive investigation by Coos County law enforcement agencies, authorities said.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office said that search warrants were issued on September 15 at 9 a.m. on two locations. One of the locations was on Mullen Road in Coos Bay and the other was a West 12th Street apartment in Coquille, authorities said. Deputies said that an investigation by the South Coast Interagency Narcotics Team and Coos County Emergency Response Team identified Geoff L. Feinman, 31, of Coos Bay, as an area drug dealer. The warrants were issued at the same time to prevent evidence from being destroyed and to prevent Feinman from escaping authorities, the CCSO said.
Deputies said they found Feinman at the Coos Bay location, where he was arrested and charged with unlawful manufacture, possession, and distribution of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine. Additional charges are expected, authorities said.
Drugs, dealer paraphernalia, and weapons were seized as evidence from both locations, sheriff’s officials said. CCSO officials said they confiscated scales and packaging material along with 200 grams of methamphetamine, 100 grams of fentanyl, 80 grams of tar heroin, 50 fentanyl pills, a substance suspected to be powdered fentanyl, and an unspecified amount of cocaine. Weapons seized included two handguns with ammunition, brass knuckles, and an extendable baton, deputies said.
The CCSO said that Feinman was transported to the Coos County Jail where he remains in custody.