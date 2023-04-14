Yellowbottom Campground opening delayed due to safety hazards, BLM officials say

SWEET HOME, Ore. – Bureau of Land Management (BLM) officials said they will delay the opening of Yellowbottom Campground until several potential safety hazards can be addressed.
An inspection of the campground, located about 20 miles northeast of Sweet Home, ahead of its seasonal opening revealed a number of potential safety hazards for campers, BLM officials said.
“The safety of our visitors is a top priority,” said Dennis Teitzel, Northwest Oregon District Manager for the BLM. “Our staff is working diligently to address these safety concerns. We need time to responsibly reduce risks to the public.”
Day-use sites and the campground will remain closed and new reservations will not be accepted until BLM completes needed work, BLM officials said. Teitzel said existing reservations through the end of May will be canceled and refunded.
For more information, visitors may call the BLM Northwest Oregon District at 503-375-5646 or call the Recreation.gov call center at 877-444-6777.