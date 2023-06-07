Yellowbottom Campground will not open for 2023 due to hazard trees

SWEET HOME, Ore. – Bureau of Land Management officials said on Tuesday that Yellowbottom Campground will not open for 2023 due to safety hazards.
Numerous damaged and aging large trees pose a safety risk to campers at the site, according to BLM officials. The BLM said that many of the Douglas fir trees, which range between 200 to 300 feet tall and some of which are five feet in diameter, are nearing the end of their expected lifespan.
The 13-acre campground is located about 20 miles northeast of Sweet Home along Quartzville Creek in Linn County, BLM officials said. The agency said the campground is a popular site for campers who enjoy sleeping beneath the giant trees.
“We understand Yellowbottom is a special place and provides a unique camping experience,” said Amanda Hoffman, Field Manager for the BLM Cascades Field Office. “Unfortunately, these large trees are aging to a point where they put the safety of visitors at risk. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we consider next steps for this recreation site.”
The BLM announced a delay in opening the campground earlier this spring in order to assess the severity of the situation. Staff continue to monitor and assess damaged and aging trees in the area, the agency said.
BLM officials said the Yellowbottom Special Recreation Management Area’s day-use area remains open.