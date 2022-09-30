Yoncalla residents advised to boil water

YONCALLA, Ore. -- An issue with the water distribution system in Yoncalla has authorities scrambling to restore service and residents boiling their water to make it safe.
Yoncalla residents received a notice on September 29 stating that a loss of pressure in the water system that occurred that day may have allowed potentially harmful bacteria into the town’s water supply. Residents are advised to not drink or otherwise consume water without boiling it. The notice says to bring water to a roiling boil for one full minute, allow it to cool before using it, and store it in a clean, covered container. Officials say the issue should be solved within 48 hours.
