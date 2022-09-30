Yoncalla residents without water after water line burst, restoration in progress

YONCALLA, Ore. -- An issue with the water distribution system in Yoncalla has authorities scrambling to restore service.
"Our water line at our water treatment plant burst," said city administrator Jennifer Bragg.
That left a "60-foot crater" in the ground, officials said. Crews have been working throughout since Thursday to fix the issue and restore service.
Officials are expecting the water to begin running again Friday night or Saturday morning. They're posting updates on community Facebook pages like Yoncalla Community Info.
"I'm hoping that they do get the water back on by tomorrow," Yoncalla resident Bayari said.
She was one of several Yoncalla residents at city hall Friday, picking up free cases of bottled water from the city. Others who were unable to pick up the cases themselves had them delivered straight to their addresses.
Fixing this issue has been a team effort, according to city leaders.
"The entire county has been wonderful to work with," Bragg said. "Today, Coca Cola is dropping off ten pallets of water. Yesterday, Umpqua Sheet Metal was kind enough to pick up water from Costco and drop it off here. Eagle Valley Supply here in town brought their forklift up to unload it today and yesterday."
Bragg said she's reached out for mutual aid from the local fire department, the Red Cross, and the Oregon Health Authority.
When the water does come back on, an advisory to boil water is in effect. That's because the burst line may have allowed potentially harmful bacteria into the town’s water supply.
Residents are advised to not drink or otherwise consume water without boiling it. A notice handed out to people living in and around Yoncalla says to bring water to a roiling boil for one full minute, allow it to cool before using it, and store it in a clean, covered container. Officials say the issue should be solved within 48 hours.
The city administrator said the water will be tested multiple times before the boil advisory is lifted. In the meantime, businesses have had to adapt to the lack of running water.
"It's been kind of tough. We've had to pack water in and try to keep everything stocked and filled up," Tammy Eveland, the owner of Yoncalla Deli and Grill said.
She said the business has been bringing in 5-gallon jugs of water from the grocery store to wash dishes and their hands.
The Yoncalla School District dismissed students early Thursday morning due to the water issues. Friday's football game against Rogue River was moved to North Douglas High School in Drain.