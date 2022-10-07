Yoncalla water no longer needs to be boiled for consumption, city administrator says

YONCALLA, Ore. -- A notice to citizens of Yoncalla recommending they boil water has been lifted after efforts to restore water pressure and quality were successful, the city administrator.
According to Jennifer Bragg, the Yoncalla city administrator, water quality testing submitted to Umpqua Research Company has confirmed that the city’s tap water meets all standards and is safe for human consumption as of about 1 p.m. on October 7. This means that citizens of the community no longer need to boil their water to remove contaminations before using it. The announcement comes after successful attempts to repair a burst pipe and restore water quality.
Yoncalla residents were advised to boil their water for safety after a water line at the city’s water treatment plant burst on September 29, negatively affecting water pressure and potentially allowing dangerous contaminants into the water supply.