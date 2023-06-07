Young adults claim bullets were fired at them following confrontation on Lake Hulbert

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- A fishing trip took a dangerous turn for a group of friends fishing on Hulbert Lake when they allegedly had a small confrontation over the lake's use with a neighbor. Shortly after the dispute, they said shots were fired at them.
Nolan Wyers has been coming to the Hulbert Lake for years to fish and enjoy the water. He said that since he was 11, he had gotten to know the family that owned part of the property. But nothing could have prepared him for the situation he and his two friends would find themselves in earlier this week.
Wyers and his friends claim a woman approached them, saying they were on her property, and allegedly told them something intimidating. Haliq Simon was on the boat with Wyers, and said he felt her statement was worded in a way to intimidate them.
"At the end she said something that was alarming. She said... 'okay I’m going to do some target practice hope you don't get in the way,'” Simon said.
Trying to avoid conflict, the young men said they began to move their boat away from the woman. Ultimately, they claimed they were shot at.
”We heard like a little zoom go by [Simon] and he's like, 'is that a gun shot?' and then all of a sudden we all started hearing them,” Wyers said. “There's like 10 or 11 just like coming around him."
“We start hearing woosh woosh- to hear the sound of bullets you have to be pretty close," Simon said.
Fortunately, no one was hurt. The authorities were called, but the three friends said they feel this act may have been racially motivated. Wyers said this time was only different from other outings on the lake because his African-American friend Simon was fishing with him.
"It seems like it would be related to it because I've never brought anybody of color or race with me," Wyers said.
Simon agreed, saying that he knows that by fishing with Wyers, he would have been one of the only people of color to be seen with him.
"I'm not a guy who likes to pull out the race card a lot of times because it's unwarranted, and this time I couldn't help and overlook it,” Simon said. “The first time he's ever brought someone who is darker complexioned out to this particular pond, and this is also the first time he has ever seen this woman."
Lane County Sheriff's Office said the case is still being investigated.