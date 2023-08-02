Young adults not in college more often frequent users of recreational marijuana, OSU study says

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Young adults who are not in college are more likely to be frequent users of cannabis in states that have legalize its recreational use, according to an OSU study.
The college said that post-legalization trends showed young adults not attending college were more likely to be frequent users of marijuana compared to their peers who were enrolled in college.
The study reported that young adults between 18 and 23 years old not in college who reported past-month cannabis use increased by 5 percentage points, while the statistic for college students in the same age range increased only by one percentage point, OSU said.
“It might surprise people that research has been mixed on whether young adults’ cannabis use has increased since legalization,” said David Kerr, a psychology professor in the OSU’s College of Liberal Arts. “Our results show that prior to legalization, 23% of non-college young adults used cannabis in the past month, compared with 28% after legalization.”
OSU said the study also reported that frequent cannabis use, defined as at least times in the past month, increased from 12% to 14% among non-college enrolled young adults, versus 7% of college students, which hasn’t changed since legalization.
Instances of cannabis use disorder, which is defined as the continued use of the drug despite its negative resulting effects to a person’s life, also increased among young adults not enrolled in college, OSU said.
“Cannabis use disorder involves the continued use of the drug, despite the inability to fulfill major obligations at work, school or home,” Kerr said. “It’s possible that there may be fewer social consequences now that the environment is more accommodating. If so, then our findings may actually have underestimated these increases.”