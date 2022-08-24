Young man who allegedly attacked grandfather back in jail after violating release agreement

BLACHLY, Ore. – Ethan Sinclair Wolcott, 21, who stands accused of attacking his grandfather with a machete in Fall of 2021, is back in custody after violating his release agreement, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said.
In October of 2021 the Lane County Sheriff’s Office reported that Ethan Wolcott attacked his grandfather with a machete for no reason they could determine. Wolcott’s grandfather suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the incident, they said.
Wolcott was put in jail to await his trial on October 6, 2021. On July 13, 2022, a hearing was conducted and a judge decided that Wolcott did not present a danger to the victim or community. Officials say that due to this decision, Wolcott’s bail was set at $50,000 and conditions for his release were determined at the time.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said that on August 4, Wolcott’s bail was posted. The LCSO said that at the time of Wolcott’s release, they worked with pretrial services to have Wolcott placed on a release agreement that included electronic monitoring.
On August 22, the LCSO announced that Wolcott had been found in violation of the terms of his release agreement and was taken into custody on August 17. They did not specify exactly how Wolcott violated the release agreement. Deputies said Wolcott is currently being held in the Lane County Jail.