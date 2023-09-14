Youth detox center welcomes teens to provide crucial addiction recovery care

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Since opening at the beginning of July, Kaitlin’s House has served a handful of teens as they look to receive addiction care.
“We've served four youth so far,” said Kaitlan’s House Program Director Kaitlan Richards. “With many more that I've gotten calls about.”
Katlin’s House is a detox facility dedicated to helping youth recover from their addictions.
“From anything as far as fentanyl, alcohol, marijuana,” said Richards “And it's all provided by physicians and physician's assistants along with a 24/7 nursing staff.”
Up to ten teenagers, between the ages of 13 and 17, can be housed at the center. They live there 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and have access to physicians, counselors and other resources to help them through their substance use issues. All health insurance plans and the Oregon Health Plan are accepted by Kaitlin’s House.
Richards first came up with the idea of a detox center specifically for youth, and worked with non-profit G Street Integrated Health to make it a reality. It took a team effort, she said, to put together the policy, licensing and business elements of the center.
“It took a lot of help with providers and Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselors and G Street Integrated Health to build this program and get it licensed and thrown together,” she said.
Richards said the detox center fills a gap in addiction care for teens.
“It's very little resources for youth who have addiction issues,” she said.
Richards came up with the idea for the center after being part of Lane County’s juvenile treatment court program and seeing the lack of options for young people who need help recovering from their addictions.
In her time helping youth with substance use, she has noticed a shift in what they are using.
“Now it's really shifted towards -- you have some youth who are choosing to use fentanyl,” she said. “I hear that more often than I hear those who are, you know, marijuana is their main drug of choice.”
Richards said her center is only one of five inpatient treatment centers for addiction in the state.
“But we're also the only facility that serves youth who are detoxing,” she said. “So, in all of Oregon there's five total that I could think of that are an in-patient or residential facility.”
While there are many outpatient options, Richards said they are overwhelmed. And for youth, accessing treatment is challenging. Options are few in amount, have barriers to access or are quick, small band-aid approaches that are not as thorough.
That is where Kaitlin’s House comes in.
“This fills that gap in between there and helps connect youth to further services which then kind of completes that circle of care,” Richards said.
Nurses at Kaitlin’s House are all-in on providing addiction care.
“It's always nice to get off shift and know that you have impacted at least some,” said nurse Madi Singler.
Even though the work may be heavy and challenging, she said she is inspired by the passion of her colleagues, and by the potential to do some good.
“It's always such a great feeling when they discharge from here and you know that you've helped at least some and they're on to their next stage. I don't know, it just--it makes me happy. It's a good feeling.”
When a teen leaves Kaitlin’s House’s front door, the center works to make sure they have the support they need to continue recovery.
“You get them clean and sober and on the medications that they need and/or at least to the point of sobriety where then they can go on and engage in that outpatient or inpatient treatment,” Richards said.
She said teens who go through Kaitlin’s House connect with resources beyond the house to continue to address their addiction and sobriety. It often takes a lot of resources and care coming together to help someone heal.
“Sobriety isn't just ‘get sober and you're fixed and you're cured,’” Richards said. “It's underlying trauma, underlying mental health that needs to be addressed. But until you address that sobriety piece, you really can't start fixing the things that are below that need to be then continuously worked on.”
Richards said she expects to see more teens come through. To those who may not know where to start for recovery, knowing help is available is crucial.
“Sometimes all it takes is reaching out and calling and seeing what the options are for someone and knowing that there are services that help and care," she said.