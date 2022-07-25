Youth leaves Oregon Youth Authority outing, declared missing

ALBANY, Ore. -- A young person in Oregon Youth Authority custody reportedly ran away from the organization’s Young Women’s Transition Program, the organization said.
The OYA said Shay Earnest, 16, who uses he/him pronouns, was attending a supervised church service when he left without permission at about 11:10 a.m. The OYA adds that a warrant for Earnest was issued and law enforcement was notified. The organization said Earnest had been in their custody since 2021.
“We want to locate Shay quickly to ensure his safety,” said Jenny Smith, an OYA spokesperson. “Anyone who sees this youth or knows something about his whereabouts should call 911.”
The OYA says the YWTP is a step-down transitional facility at OYA designed to help youth prepare to return to the community. They add that these facilities are reserved for youths who have made significant progress in their treatment and reformation plans, and that people in these facilities are frequently out in the community for work and other opportunities.