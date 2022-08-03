Zadeh Kicks owner, CFO charged with fraud in federal court

EUGENE, Ore. -- The former owner and Chief Financial Officer of the now-defunct Zadeh Kicks LLC made their first appearances in federal court today after allegedly defrauding customers out of a total of $70 million.

The former owner of Zadeh Kicks, Michael Malekzadeh, 39, of Eugene, was charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and money laundering. Bethany Mockerman, 39, of Eugene, the CFO of Zadeh Kicks, was charged with conspiring with Malekzadeh to commit bank fraud.

Court documents show Malekzadeh started Zadeh Kicks in 2013 by buying collectible sneakers online and reselling them for a profit. Officials say that by January 2020, the company began offering preorders of sneakers before their official release dates. They say this move let Malekzadeh collect money upfront before fulfilling the orders. Officials say Malekzadeh collected payments from customers fully knowing he would not be able to satisfy all of the orders that were placed. According to officials, by April 2022 the company owed customers more than $70 million in undelivered shoes and many millions more in company gift cards.

Federal court officials say Bethany Mockerman helped Malekzadeh provide false financial information to several financial institutions on more than 15 bank loan applications. Officials add that the two received more than $15 million in loans from these applications.

Court officials say federal agents seized nearly 100 watches -- some valued at over $400,000 -- as well as jewelry and luxury handbags. They also reportedly seized nearly $6.4 million in cash that Malekzadeh allegedly acquired from selling watches and luxury cars. Malekzadeh and Mockerman are both reportedly cooperating with the government’s investigation.

The FBI wants to hear from customers with unfulfilled orders. They are encouraging victims to complete a brief online questionnaire to help identify potential crime victims.