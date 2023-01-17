Zero-emissions semi-truck being designed by OSU, Portland-based truck manufacturer

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Researchers at Oregon State University are teaming up with a Portland-based truck manufacturer to develop a new type of semi-truck that will produce zero emissions and be able to carry as much cargo as a traditional diesel-powered commercial motor vehicle.
The OSU College of Engineering is partnering up with Daimler Trucks North America, a Portland-based company that manufactures commercial vehicles and claims to be a pioneer in automated driving. According to OSU researchers, engineers will be designing a hydrogen fuel cell truck tractor that uses advanced electrical propulsion and artificial intelligence research to have a 600-mile range, a 25,000-hour cell life and a cargo capacity equal to that of a traditional semi-truck. Yue Cao and Alan Fern, the OSU researchers at the head of the project, have received $860,000 to fund the four-year “SuperTruck” project.
“It’s exciting to be able to team up with Daimler toward the extremely important goal of lowering emissions without compromising the trucking industry’s ability to perform the vital job of moving consumer goods, industrial supplies and other key items around the country,” Fern said.
OSU officials say the research is part of $25.8 million awarded by the Department of Energy to Daimler, as well as the $199 million also awarded by the DOE to fund 25 projects focused on improving America’s electric vehicle infrastructure and put electric vehicles on the road. The DOE says transportation is the leader of carbon pollution in the United States, accounting for nearly 29% of all emissions.
“Any comprehensive effort to tackle the climate crisis must include strategies to reduce pollution from the transportation sector,” said U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer, a Democrat representing Oregon’s 3rd District. “Daimler Trucks North America in Portland has made amazing contributions to the development of medium- and heavy-duty truck electrification technology to move us closer to that goal. I’m grateful to have been able to help secure funding for the SuperTruck program and will continue to do all that I can to support Daimler's decarbonization efforts in my community and across the country.”
OSU and Daimler officials say the initial project phases will begin with technology modeling, analysis, concept selection and design. After that, engineers will build a demonstration truck and test it under highway conditions.