Zombies, ghosts and monsters run together at annual 'Run for Your Life' 5k Race

EUGENE, Ore.- It's the spookiest time of the year, and things looked quite eerie at Alton Baker Park on Saturday.
That's because it was the annual 'Run for Your Life' 5k Race, where runners got to run alongside zombies, monsters, ghosts and witches.
It was a wicked-good time, and it was all held to raise money for a good cause.
"They're helping families get housed, stay housed or get off the streets and relocated as fast as possible so I think their focus on families is really important and just people who want a stable situation," Megan Dorrah, a racer, said.
ShelterCare organized the event. Last year, they helped more than 1,800 people with housing.