One person dead, others injured after crash involving fire truck east of Lebanon

LINN COUNTY, Ore.- Officials are investigating after one person died and others were injured in a crash that involved a fire truck.
This happened two miles west of Sodaville-Waterloo Drive, at milepost 17, east of Lebanon.
Officials with Oregon State Police said one person died, and several others were injured.
Officials said passenger cars are being detoured via Cascade Drive, and there is no detour for commercial trucks.
OSP officials said this will be an extended closure, and drivers are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes.
