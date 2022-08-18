Oregon Soccer blanks New Mexico State in opener, OSU Women draw EWU

EUGENE, Ore--- Oregon Women's Soccer (1-0-0) opened the 2022 campaign with a 2-0 win over New Mexico State (0-1-1) at Pape Field on Thursday.
The Ducks squandered several chances early in the match. Oregon finally connected on a goal in the 41st minute. Redshirt sophomore Callan Harrington was assisted by Livvy Moore on a through ball that found the bottom left corner.
The Ducks waited until the 89th minute to add some insurance to the 1-0 lead. Ajanae Respass took a shot on goal that was deflected by the New Mexico State goal keeper. It came right back to Respass who cleaned up the shot to give the Ducks the 2-0 lead.
In Corvallis, the Beavs (0-0-1) finished with a 1-1 draw against Eastern Washington (0-0-1).
Oregon State gave up a 28th-minute goal to EWU's Kalista Kakou.
The Beavs continued pushing for the equalizer until the 88th minute. That is when Amber Jackson assisted Caroline Duncan on a counter attack following a missed EWU penalty kick. Duncan sent the equalizer in and saved the Beavers from a loss.
The Ducks will return to Pape Field with a match against San Francisco on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m.
The Beavs will also be at home for a Sunday match. Oregon State will play Wyoming at 1:00 p.m.