Pet of the Week: Butch
EUGENE, Ore. – Our Pet of the Week, Butch, is very much hoping to cross paths with his forever loving home!
Greenhill Humane Society staffers tell us that this sweet 12-year-old kitty is a friendly, playful, and affectionate fellow who will greet his humans by the front door every day and loves to curl up into your lap for nap time. Butch is a laid-back senior gentleman seeking a low-key home where he can ideally be sole pet and therefore center of attention, Greenhill staff said.
Staff tell us that Butch will give you his undivided attention and can be a chatty chap! Butch loves doing all the things most kitties love to do, whether it’s playing with toys, scratching on his scratching post, or lounging in his cat tree, Greenhill said. Staff also said that Butch enjoys window watching and may want outdoor access in his new home. Butch is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on his vaccinations, according to Greenhill officials.
If you are interested in Butch, or any of the other animals at Greenhill Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.