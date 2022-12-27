Pets of the Week: Lil’ Pop and Coco Puff

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph. Timing
of strongest wind from 11 am to 3 pm.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington,
Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, seas 29 to 34 ft at 14 seconds
and southwest winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt. For
the Gale Warning, seas 21 to 26 ft at 14 seconds and west
winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 15 to 20
ft at 14 seconds and west winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to
30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Storm Warning, until 7 PM PST this evening. Gale
Warning, from 7 PM this evening to 1 AM PST Wednesday.
Hazardous Seas Warning, from 1 AM to 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or
occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take
shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should
prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and
consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds
and waves subside.

&&

Pets of the Week: Lil’ Pop and Coco Puff

  • Updated
  • 0
Lil' Pop and Coco Puff

Lil' Pop (left) and Coco Puff (right)

EUGENE, Ore. -- Lil’ Pop and Coco Puff are two adorable guinea pig BFFs looking for a new home to share!

Lil' Pop

Lil' Pop

Lil’ Pop and Coco Puff are best friends forever, and will have to be adopted together. Lil’ Pop has a tan face, and Coco Puff has a bifurcated black and tan face. Greenhill Humane Society says they are both super sweet and friendly, and they love running around in their tunnels and meeting new people.

Coco Puff

Coco Puff

Greenhill says Lil’ Pop and Coco Puff must be adopted to an inside-only home. They also say they would do alright with older kids who can safely handle them. Greenhill staff say they would love to tell any prospective adopter of the piggie BFFs all there is to know about caring for small animals like guinea pigs.

Lil’ Pop and Coco Puff were Tuesday’s Pets of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.

If you are interested in Lil’ Pop and Coco Puff, or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.

Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.

Meet Coco Puff and Lil' Pop! These two guinea pigs are best friends and must be adopted together. They love running around in their tunnels and eating veggies. They're very curious and adventurous! We love watching them explore. Read more about them at www.green-hill.org.

