Pets of the Week: Lil’ Pop and Coco Puff

EUGENE, Ore. -- Lil’ Pop and Coco Puff are two adorable guinea pig BFFs looking for a new home to share!
Lil’ Pop and Coco Puff are best friends forever, and will have to be adopted together. Lil’ Pop has a tan face, and Coco Puff has a bifurcated black and tan face. Greenhill Humane Society says they are both super sweet and friendly, and they love running around in their tunnels and meeting new people.
Greenhill says Lil’ Pop and Coco Puff must be adopted to an inside-only home. They also say they would do alright with older kids who can safely handle them. Greenhill staff say they would love to tell any prospective adopter of the piggie BFFs all there is to know about caring for small animals like guinea pigs.
Lil’ Pop and Coco Puff were Tuesday’s Pets of the Week on KEZI 9 News. Every Tuesday, KEZI showcases a homeless pet on the Midday newscast at 11 a.m. and again at 4 p.m.
If you are interested in Lil’ Pop and Coco Puff, or the other animals at Greenhill Humane Society, more information is available here.
Greenhill Humane Society is located at 88530 Green Hill Road and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its phone number is 541-689-1503. Appointments are available.