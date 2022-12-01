Showery Day, Potential Snow

Good morning. Today will be showery as storm system is rotating over out area with ample moisture. Temperatures this morning will not be low enough for frost to be an issue, but should be dropping through the whole day. Snow is expected at nearly every elevation by the late morning.
Expect rain to be consistent throughout the day. Snow chances appear to be the highest around the late morning. Temperatures today should be around the high 30's to mid 40's for all areas.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield