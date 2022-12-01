Showery Day, Potential Snow

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
PST SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 9 to 14 ft at 10 seconds and
south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 8 to 12 ft
at 7 to 8 seconds and southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up
to 30 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 5 to 8 ft
at 7 seconds and southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to
25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until midnight PST tonight. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 AM PST Saturday.
Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 1 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
PST SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 9 to 14 ft at 10 seconds and
south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 8 to 12 ft
at 7 to 8 seconds and southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up
to 30 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 5 to 8 ft
at 7 seconds and southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to
25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until midnight PST tonight. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 AM PST Saturday.
Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 1 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
PST SATURDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 9 to 14 ft at 10 seconds and
south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 8 to 12 ft
at 7 to 8 seconds and southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up
to 30 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 5 to 8 ft
at 7 seconds and southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to
25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until midnight PST tonight. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 AM PST Saturday.
Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 1 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Showery Day, Potential Snow

  • Updated
  • 0

Today will be mostly showery, but a winter weather advisory covers our entire area. Snow is a possibility!

Good morning. Today will be showery as storm system is rotating over out area with ample moisture. Temperatures this morning will not be low enough for frost to be an issue, but should be dropping through the whole day. Snow is expected at nearly every elevation by the late morning. 

Expect rain to be consistent throughout the day. Snow chances appear to be the highest around the late morning. Temperatures today should be around the high 30's to mid 40's for all areas.

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

Recommended for you