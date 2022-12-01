Showery Day, Potential Snow

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM PST SATURDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 9 to 14 ft at 10 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 8 to 12 ft at 7 to 8 seconds and southeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 5 to 8 ft at 7 seconds and southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Gale Warning, until midnight PST tonight. Hazardous Seas Warning, from midnight tonight to 6 AM PST Saturday. Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 1 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&