15 Oregon Ducks earn all PAC-12 recognition

EUGENE, Ore. — Three players were listed on the first team, three on the second team and nine received honorable mention.
Defensive back Christian Gonzalez, Offensive linemen T.J. Bass and Alex Forsyth were selected to the first team by conference coaches.
Defensive end Brandon Dorlus, linebacker Noah Sewell and wide receiver Troy Franking were on the second team.
The nine players who received honorable mention were:
1. Quarterback Bo Nix
2. Running back Bucky Irving
3. Tight end Terrance Ferguson
4. Wide receiver Chase Cota
5. Offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
5. Offensive lineman Ryan Walk
6. Defensive end DJ Johnson
7. Defensive back Bennett Williams
8. Kicker Camden Lewis