15 Oregon Ducks earn all PAC-12 recognition

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TO 10 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 6 to 11 ft at 15 seconds and
southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For
the Small Craft Advisory, seas 4 to 6 ft at 9 seconds and south
winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 10 PM Wednesday to 4 AM PST
Thursday. Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM to 10 PM PST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TO 10 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 6 to 11 ft at 15 seconds and
southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For
the Small Craft Advisory, seas 4 to 6 ft at 9 seconds and south
winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 10 PM Wednesday to 4 AM PST
Thursday. Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM to 10 PM PST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

15 Oregon Ducks earn all PAC-12 recognition

  • Updated
  • 0
Ducks win big over Colorado

EUGENE, Ore. — Three players were listed on the first team, three on the second team and nine received honorable mention.

Defensive back Christian Gonzalez, Offensive linemen T.J. Bass and Alex Forsyth were selected to the first team by conference coaches.

Defensive end Brandon Dorlus, linebacker Noah Sewell and wide receiver Troy Franking were on the second team.

The nine players who received honorable mention were:

1. Quarterback Bo Nix

2. Running back Bucky Irving

3. Tight end Terrance Ferguson

4. Wide receiver Chase Cota

5. Offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

5. Offensive lineman Ryan Walk

6. Defensive end DJ Johnson

7. Defensive back Bennett Williams

8. Kicker Camden Lewis

Reporter

Catch Nick Ursini reporting on local news and sports weekdays on KEZI 9 News.

Recommended for you