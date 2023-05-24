2-seed OSU Baseball drops first Pac 12 Tournament game to 8-seed Arizona, 13-12

SCOTTSDALE, Ari--- 2-seed Oregon State dropped its first game of the 2023 Pac 12 Tournament, on Wednesday, in a 13-12 loss to 8-seed Arizona. Arizona's (2-0, 32-23 overall) Kiko Romero used an RBI-single to center in the bottom of the 9th, to walk off.
Despite Gavin Turley going 4-4 for Oregon State (0-1, 39-17 overall), the Beavs land in a position where they have to win against Arizona State to have a chance to advance to the semifinals.
Arizona clinched Pool B by improving to 2-0, advancing to the semifinal on Friday.
With the new Pool Play first round, tie breakers to enter the semifinal will be determined based on seeding.
Ben Ferrer started for Oregon State, allowing five runs off eight hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Ryan Brown took the loss for the Beavs, dropping him to 4-2.
Up next, Oregon State will fight for Pac 12 survival on Thursday. Oregon State will take on 5-seed Arizona State (0-1, 31-23) at 10:00 a.m. If Oregon State wins that game, it will hold the wild card tie breaker over ASU.