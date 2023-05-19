5-run second inning is enough as Oregon defeats Notre Dame, advances in regionals

FAYETTEVILLE, AR- Tehya Bird's three run homerun gave Oregon a 3-1 lead in the second inning, a lead the Ducks would not give up. The Ducks defeated Notre Dame 5-4 in the first round of regional play on Friday.
“I thought she had a really good at-bat,” Oregon coach Melyssa Lombardi said. “She continued to foul off pitches; it allowed her to get in a really good rhythm at the plate and then she got her pitch to hit. Love all these guys in different moments have come up big for us. It’s not just one or two.”
Kai Luschar went 2-for-3 on the day.
Allee Bunker, Ariel Carlson and Paige Sinicki each added one hit.
Stevie Hansen picked up her 19th victory of the season. Hansen pitched five innings allowing two runs on five hits.
Oregon will play Arkansas in the winner's bracket on Saturday, May 20. The winner advances to the championship game on Sunday.
The loser plays the winner of Notre Dame and Harvard at 5PM.