 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5-run sixth inning propels Oregon Softball past Ole Miss

  • Updated
  • 0
Ducks fall to Utah in Pac-12 Championship 38-10

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico – Allee Bunker’s bases-clearing double with two outs in the top of the sixth blew open a close game as No. 24 Oregon pulled away from Ole Miss, 9-3, Saturday at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge.

“That’s Bunk,” said head coach Melyssa Lombardi. “That was her moment. In that situation, I knew she was going clutch up. That’s what she does.”

“It’s always a tough situation being bases loaded, two outs,” said Bunker, who tied her career high with four RBI against the Rebels. “I feel the pressure for sure, but I knew that my previous at-bats in the game were setting me up for success. I just had to stay calm and just do my thing.”

That was more than enough support for starter Morgan Scott (1-0) who went six strong innings to earn her first win as a Duck.

Oregon wraps up the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge on Sunday against North Dakota State.

Reporter

Catch Nick Ursini reporting on local news and sports weekdays on KEZI 9 News.

Recommended for you