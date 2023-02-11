5-run sixth inning propels Oregon Softball past Ole Miss

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico – Allee Bunker’s bases-clearing double with two outs in the top of the sixth blew open a close game as No. 24 Oregon pulled away from Ole Miss, 9-3, Saturday at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge.
“That’s Bunk,” said head coach Melyssa Lombardi. “That was her moment. In that situation, I knew she was going clutch up. That’s what she does.”
“It’s always a tough situation being bases loaded, two outs,” said Bunker, who tied her career high with four RBI against the Rebels. “I feel the pressure for sure, but I knew that my previous at-bats in the game were setting me up for success. I just had to stay calm and just do my thing.”
That was more than enough support for starter Morgan Scott (1-0) who went six strong innings to earn her first win as a Duck.
Oregon wraps up the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge on Sunday against North Dakota State.