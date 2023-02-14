A’lique Terry Returns To Oregon As Offensive Line Coach

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning announced A’lique Terry as the Ducks’ new offensive line coach on Tuesday.
A former graduate assistant for the Ducks, Terry will return to Eugene after spending 2022 as the assistant defensive line coach for the Minnesota Vikings.
“We are thrilled to welcome A’lique back to the Oregon family,” Lanning said. “A’lique is very familiar with our program and understands the values and goals that we have here in Eugene. He is passionate, with unique experiences that range from the college ranks all the way to the NFL as a coach. He also has experience as a player, competing at the Power 5 level on the offensive line. His relationships with our current and past student-athletes are unmatched, and his reputation as a teacher precedes him. We are really excited about what A’lique brings to our program and the positive impact he’ll have on our student-athletes both on and off the field.”
Terry spent 2019 and 2020 as a graduate assistant at Oregon working with the offensive line, and then went to Hawai’I in 2021 as the offensive line coach before joining the Vikings for the 2022 season.
"I am really excited to return to the University of Oregon,” Terry said. “I want to thank Coach Lanning and the Oregon administration for this incredible opportunity to be a part of what they are building in Eugene. I've experienced first-hand how special Oregon is, and I couldn't be more fired up to get back and connect with our student-athletes. I am very appreciative and can't wait to get to work."