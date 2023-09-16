 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Abby's Legendary Play of the Week- Friday Night Blitz: Week three

  • Updated
  • 0

South Eugene's Isaiah Francis returned a kickoff 80 yards during the Axe 28-25 victory over Willamette winning the Abby's Legendary Play of the Week for Friday Night Blitz, week three.

Recommended for you