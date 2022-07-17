Allen disqualified from hurdles, Crouser wins shot put

EUGENE, Ore. -- Former Oregon athlete Devon Allen was disqualified from the 110-meter hurdles final at the World Championships at Hayward Field.
Allen was called for a false start after he reacted one-thousandth of a second too quickly to the sound of the starting gun.
"I'm not going to say that the rule is a bad rule," Allen said. It's just to say there is no margin of error for one one-thousandth, I'm not going to say it's not fair. It's not realistic. To say the equipment is perfect to a thousandth is not true as well. To say there is no crowd noise is not true at all. To say no one is moving next to me is not true at all. Overall it's frustrating. It's my fault. I reacted too quick. Next time I'll react slower."
Allen's reaction time was tallied at 0.099 seconds.
The allowable reaction time is 0.100 seconds.
Boring, Oregon native Ryan Crouser took gold in the shot put.
It was part of a U.S. sweep in the event.
Crouser fell short of winning the gold medal during the 2019 World Championships.