Alvarez does it again, Mariners fall to Astros in Game Two

HOUSTON, Tex--- After walking off in Game One of the ALDS between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros, Yordan Alvarez disappointed the Mariner fan base again. This time, a two-shot homer in the 6th inning gave the Astros a 3-2 lead. The Astros eventually won the game, 4-2, on Thursday.
Seattle now trails, 2-0, with the series headed back to Seattle.
The Mariners will host the Astros on Saturday. The first pitch is set for 4:07 p.m. The Mariners will be eliminated with one more loss in the best-of-five series.