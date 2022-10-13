 Skip to main content
Alvarez does it again, Mariners fall to Astros in Game Two

  • Updated
  • 0
Alvarez beats Mariners

HOUSTON, Tex--- After walking off in Game One of the ALDS between the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros, Yordan Alvarez disappointed the Mariner fan base again. This time, a two-shot homer in the 6th inning gave the Astros a 3-2 lead. The Astros eventually won the game, 4-2, on Thursday. 

Seattle now trails, 2-0, with the series headed back to Seattle. 

The Mariners will host the Astros on Saturday. The first pitch is set for 4:07 p.m. The Mariners will be eliminated with one more loss in the best-of-five series. 

