Arizona State ends Oregon State's season in PAC-12 Tournament

LAS VEGAS, NV- Behind 15 points from Warren Washington, sixth-seeded Arizona State edged 11th-seed 63-57 in the first round of the PAC-12 Tournament.
Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 17 points, Jordan Pope had 12 and Tyler Bilodeau added 11.
The Beavers, which entered having won four of their last seven first-round games in the Pac-12 Tournament, made 34% of their shots, went 3 for 18 from deep and stayed close with the help of 18-for-22 shooting from the foul line.
The sixth-seeded Sun Devils play No. 3 seed Southern California on Thursday.
Oregon State finishes its season with an 11-21 record.