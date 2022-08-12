Baseball camp strikes out suicide

EUGENE, Ore. -- Former Oregon baseball player Carson Lydon hosted the inaugural Stomp Out Suicide skills camp at the Hamlin Sports Complex in Springfield.
The camp was started in collaboration with Lydon's "A World Free of Suicide" organization.
It's goal is to help kids sharpen their baseball skills and erase the stigma surrounding suicide.
"Mental health is something important to talk about, especially in baseball," Lydon said. "You go through a lot of stuff and sometimes it's not going to be fun, especially when you have other people caring for you and supporting you. It makes it a lot easier."
Lydon and his group posted warning signs and prevention tips around the field as subtle reminders to help those in need.
"In baseball it's a game of failure," Lydon's brother Marcus said. "If I fail I'm not alone in this. Just like in life, if I fail, I'm not alone in this. I think that's why it's nice to have those cues around us while we're looking around."
The off-the-field lessons were just as important as hitting or pitching for sixth-grader Cash Cooper.
"You can bond and that means you are better on the field because you have better friendships and you can talk to people more," Cooper said.
The camp raised about $4,000 with all proceeds donated to suicide prevention efforts.
Lydon started the non-profit "A World Free of Suicide" in 2017 after his childhood friend committed suicide.
"I wanted to fight for what I felt, fight for what my friend felt," Lydon said.
Since then, Lydon has raised more then $70,000 for mental health awareness efforts.
"I think that we live in a world that is more selfish and it's something we got to work on together as a community," Lydon said. "Just caring about each other., having compassion for each other's feelings and being loving to each other.
Lydon will be holding a second session of the camp on Saturday.
