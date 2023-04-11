 Skip to main content
Beaver Baseball blasts Gonzaga

  • Updated
  • 0
Beaver Baseball

CORVALLIS- One night after getting rained out, Oregon State used two six-run innings to defeat the Gonzaga Bulldogs 15-1 Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs struck first in the top of the first inning before Micah McDowell homered in the bottom half of the inning to tie it up.

McDowell went 3-for-4 on the day with 3 RBI's. Garrett Forrester Mason Guerra and Kyle Dernedde each had multi-hit games.

The Beavers scored six runs in the sixth and seventh inning to blow the game wide open.

Oregon State returns to conference play this weekend against USC.

The three-game series against the Trojans begins on Friday, April 14 at 7.

