Beaver Baseball ends regular season with a victory

CORVALLIS- Garret Forrester homered and hit two doubles to lead Oregon State to an 8-4 win over Western Carolina, sweeping the Catamounts in the regular season finale.
Forrester finished the day 3-for-5 and has 199 hits for his career.
Travis Bazzana extended his hit streak to eight games, grounded out to first for an RBI in the seventh, giving the Beavers (39-16 overall) their final four-run advantage.
Oregon State is officially the No. 2 seed the Pac-12 Tournament and will open play Wednesday in Scottsdale, Ariz. at 10 a.m. OSU’s opponent is TBD.