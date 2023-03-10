 Skip to main content
Beaver Baseball opens PAC-12 Play with a win over WSU

Beaver Baseball

CORVALLIS– Trent Sellers struck out nine in a season-long six innings to send Oregon State to a 5-1 win over Washington State.

Sellers struck out the side in the sixth and tallied two in the fourth and earned the win to improve to 2-1 on the year. He was backed up by Ben Ferrer and Ryan Brown, who held the Cougars scoreless over the last three innings.

OSU jumped out to a four-run lead thanks to two runs apiece in both the second and third innings.

The Beavers scored first on a wild pitch, then Ruben Cedillo added to the lead with a double. Mikey Kane put the WSU deficit at four in the third when he doubled home a pair of runs.

Oregon State and Washington State continue the three-game series Saturday at 1:35 PM.

Reporter

Catch Nick Ursini reporting on local news and sports weekdays on KEZI 9 News.

