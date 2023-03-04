Beaver Baseball splits Saturday doubleheader

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA – Oregon State split a doubleheader with Cal Poly Saturday, winning game two, 3-1, after dropping the first game, 4-2.
Game 1: Cal Poly 4, Oregon State 2
Mason Guerra hit a 457-foot home run in the sixth but Oregon State left 11 on base in Cal Poly’s 4-2 win in game one.
Game 2: Oregon State 3, Cal Poly 1
Jaren Hunter worked a career-long 8 2/3 innings, scattering five hits and a run, for his first win of the season. The righty struck out five and didn’t allow Cal Poly’s run until Tanner Sagouspe singled with two down and two on in the ninth.
Oregon State returns to Goss Stadium Tuesday to begin a six-game homestand.
First up is San Diego at 5:35 PM.