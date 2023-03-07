Beaver Baseball wins 9-4, Mitch Canham wins 100th game as head coach

CORVALLIS – Travis Bazzana drove in five runs and was a single short of the cycle to send Oregon State to a 9-4 win over San Diego Tuesday night.
Mitch Canham, won his 100th game during his tenure at Oregon State. Canham is 100-53 (.654) in four seasons leading the Beavers.
Bazzana doubled home a run in the third, hit his first home run of the season in the sixth inning and cleared the bases with a triple in the eighth to cap Oregon State’s (10-2) offensive output. He finished the night 3-for-5 with two runs scored.
Oregon State opens PAC-12 play when the Beavers host Washington State for a three-game series starting on Friday at 5:35.