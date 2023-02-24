Beaver Baseball wins home opener over Coppin State

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Trent Sellers struck out 12 and Gavin Turley and Kyle Dernedde each hit home runs to send Oregon State to a series-opening 11-1 win over Coppin State Friday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
Sellers, making his first start as a Beaver at Oregon State, became the first OSU pitcher to reach double figures this season. He struck out the side in the first and fourth innings while scattering four hits and two walks in his second outing of the season.
Sellers is 1-1 on the year after earning the win.
Offensively, the Beavers finished with eight hits and 13 walks.
Oregon State and Coppin State continue the three-game series Saturday with a 1:35 PM first pitch.