Beaver Gymnastics season ends in Regionals

  • Updated
  • 0
DENVER, CO – The Oregon State gymnastics team saw their season come to a close in the 2023 NCAA Denver Regional Finals. OSU finished fourth in the session with a 197.650 for their third-highest score of the season and fifth-highest score in program history.

"There’s so much I could say about this team," head coach Tanya Chaplin said. "From watching records fall, to sending out a great group of seniors, I’m so proud of this team. We left it all out there and I’m so incredibly grateful to every person who has supported this program this season.”

Host Denver won the Regional with a 197.875, while LSU took the tiebreaker over Michigan with both schools scoring a 197.750, but LSU hitting on all 24 routines to advance.

BEAM:

Peterson – 9.850

Domingo – 9.850

Letzsch – 9.875

Gonzales – 9.700

Dagen – 9.850

Carey – 9.975 – Session Co-Champion

FLOOR:

Miller – 9.900 – matched career high

Young – 9.850

Letzsch – 9.875

Gonzales – 9.800

Dagen – 9.825

Carey – 9.900

VAULT:

Garcia – 9.850 – matched career high

Briones – 9.850 – career high

Letzsch – 9.825

Gonzales – 9.900

Dagen – 9.900

Carey – 9.900

BARS:

Beeman – 9.850 – matched career high

Miller – 9.850 – matched career high

Weaver – 9.900

Caso – 9.875

McMillan – 9.925

Carey – 9.975

Carey's score of 9.950 during Friday’s semifinal advances her the NCAA Championship on the balance beam on Apr. 13 in Dallas, Texas.

