Beaver Gymnastics season ends in Regionals

DENVER, CO – The Oregon State gymnastics team saw their season come to a close in the 2023 NCAA Denver Regional Finals. OSU finished fourth in the session with a 197.650 for their third-highest score of the season and fifth-highest score in program history.
"There’s so much I could say about this team," head coach Tanya Chaplin said. "From watching records fall, to sending out a great group of seniors, I’m so proud of this team. We left it all out there and I’m so incredibly grateful to every person who has supported this program this season.”
Host Denver won the Regional with a 197.875, while LSU took the tiebreaker over Michigan with both schools scoring a 197.750, but LSU hitting on all 24 routines to advance.
BEAM:
Peterson – 9.850
Domingo – 9.850
Letzsch – 9.875
Gonzales – 9.700
Dagen – 9.850
Carey – 9.975 – Session Co-Champion
FLOOR:
Miller – 9.900 – matched career high
Young – 9.850
Letzsch – 9.875
Gonzales – 9.800
Dagen – 9.825
Carey – 9.900
VAULT:
Garcia – 9.850 – matched career high
Briones – 9.850 – career high
Letzsch – 9.825
Gonzales – 9.900
Dagen – 9.900
Carey – 9.900
BARS:
Beeman – 9.850 – matched career high
Miller – 9.850 – matched career high
Weaver – 9.900
Caso – 9.875
McMillan – 9.925
Carey – 9.975
Carey's score of 9.950 during Friday’s semifinal advances her the NCAA Championship on the balance beam on Apr. 13 in Dallas, Texas.