Beaver Softball defeated by Utah 7-6

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – OSU entered the seventh trailing 7-2, but battled back with four runs, but fell one run shot losing 7-6.
Abby Doerr hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning. The Beavs loaded the bases after with a double from Grace Messmer and two walks before Aubree Seaney cut the deficit to one when she was hit by a pitch.
Messmer finished 2-for-3 with two runs and one walk. Frankie Hammoude had a 1-for-3 day with a double and a RBI.
The Beavers look to salvage the final game of the series on Sunday with the first pitch slated for 11 AM.