Beaver Softball defeated by Utah 7-6

  • Updated
  • 0
Beavers Softball huddle

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – OSU entered the seventh trailing 7-2, but battled back with four runs, but fell one run shot losing 7-6.

Abby Doerr hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning. The Beavs loaded the bases after with a double from Grace Messmer and two walks before Aubree Seaney cut the deficit to one when she was hit by a pitch.

Messmer finished 2-for-3 with two runs and one walk. Frankie Hammoude had a 1-for-3 day with a double and a RBI.

The Beavers look to salvage the final game of the series on Sunday with the first pitch slated for 11 AM.

Reporter

Catch Nick Ursini reporting on local news and sports weekdays on KEZI 9 News.

