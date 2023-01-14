 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SUNDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SUNDAY TO
4 AM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 10 to 15 ft at 14 seconds
and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. For the
Small Craft Advisory, seas 11 to 16 ft at 12 seconds and
southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 8 AM PST Sunday. Small Craft
Advisory, from 8 AM Sunday to 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Beavers blow lead to Arizona State

  Updated
  • 0
OSU Generic

CORVALLIS, Ore--- The Oregon State Beavers came out hot on Saturday afternoon, securing a 17-5 lead by the second media break. But the Arizona State got it together and came back to win 74-69.

Four out of five Oregon State starters were freshmen, including Michael Rataj who lead the Beavers in scoring with 17 points. Glenn Taylor Jr. chipped in with 13 points, and both Jordan Pope and Tyler Bilodeau put up nine.

The Beavers led by as many as 16 points in the first half, and held Arizona State scoreless for over five minutes. But the Sun Devils cut the lead to just three by the end of the first 20 minutes, making it 42-39 at half.

Arizona State tied the game a few minutes into the second half, and then took the lead with 13 minutes to go. While Oregon State did tie it again, they never got back on top. 

The Beavers fall to 7-11 on the season and 1-6 in conference play. They'll be back on the court at Stanford on Thursday. 

