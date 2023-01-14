Beavers blow lead to Arizona State

CORVALLIS, Ore--- The Oregon State Beavers came out hot on Saturday afternoon, securing a 17-5 lead by the second media break. But the Arizona State got it together and came back to win 74-69.
Four out of five Oregon State starters were freshmen, including Michael Rataj who lead the Beavers in scoring with 17 points. Glenn Taylor Jr. chipped in with 13 points, and both Jordan Pope and Tyler Bilodeau put up nine.
The Beavers led by as many as 16 points in the first half, and held Arizona State scoreless for over five minutes. But the Sun Devils cut the lead to just three by the end of the first 20 minutes, making it 42-39 at half.
Arizona State tied the game a few minutes into the second half, and then took the lead with 13 minutes to go. While Oregon State did tie it again, they never got back on top.
The Beavers fall to 7-11 on the season and 1-6 in conference play. They'll be back on the court at Stanford on Thursday.