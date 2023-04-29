Beavers clinch series with 10-4 victory over Arizona

CORVALLIS- Mason Guerra drove in four runs, Micah McDowell tallied four hits and Jacob Kmatz pitched two runs in a career-long 6 2/3 innings to pace Oregon State to a 10-4 win over Arizona.
Kmatz picked up the win, his third of the year, by holding the Wildcats (23-17 overall, 9-14 Pac-12 Conference) to five hits and two runs with eight strikeouts.
Arizona scored first in the third but OSU scored in the bottom half of the inning. McDowell reached on a squeeze, then watched as Brady Kasper drove home two of his first three runs.
OSU (29-13, 13-10) put five more on the board in the fourth. McDowell bunted home the first run, Guerra singled in two and Kasper recorded his third RBI of the game.
Oregon State and Arizona conclude the three-game series Sunday.
First pitch is slated for 1:05.