Beavers defeat Arizona State on Senior Day, win series

CORVALLIS- A three-run fourth inning was the difference in the rubber match at Kelly Field as Oregon State defeats Arizona State 3-2 on senior day.
"I'm proud of the kids," said head coach Laura Berg. "They competed at the plate but were a little bit undisciplined at the plate but it didn't hurt us over all that much. Ellie (Garcia) and Tarni (Stepto) did a fantastic job in the circle for us today. I'm proud of this group."
Consecutive RBI singles from Madyson Clark and Eliana Gottlieb helped the Beavers tie the game before Des Rivera moved from third on home when Erin Mendoza was hit by a pitch for the decisive third run.
Ellie Garcia (7-8) won her second game of the series behind her season-high eight punchouts. Garcia allowed a run on four hits in 4.0 innings.
Tarni Stepto threw the final three of her Kelly Field career, she allowed a run, three hits and a walk.
The win gives Oregon State their third consecutive win in series finales at Kelly Field for the season.
Oregon State earned the 7th seed in the PAC-12 tournament and will face the 2nd seed Washington Huskies.
The Huskies won two of three in Corvallis in April.
First pitch is scheduled for 12:30 on Thursday, May 11.