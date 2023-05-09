Beavers defeat Portland at Ron Tonkin Field

HILLSBORO- Oregon State got on the board first in the sixth inning thanks to a Travis Bazzana solo homerun and held on to defeat Portland 4-2 at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro.
Tanner Smith hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh to make it 2-0.
Oregon State scored two more runs in the ninth making it 4-0. The Pilots scored two runs in the ninth, but closer Ryan Brown shut down the Pilots rally.
Garett Forrester, Micah McDowell, Mason Guerra, Mikey Kane and Dallas Macias were part of the seven hits for Oregon State in the game.
The Beavers head to California for a three-game series against UCLA.
First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 7.