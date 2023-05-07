Beavers defeat Utes, Oregon State wins the series

CORVALLIS- Mikey Kane drove in a season-high four runs to send Oregon State to an 11-4 win over Utah Sunday in front of 4,014 fans at Goss Stadium.
With the win, the Beavers took the final two games against the Utes, winning the series.
Kane doubled home two runs in the first, doubled in another run in the fifth and reached on an infield single in the eighth to record his fourth RBI of the afternoon.
As a team, the Beavers recorded 17 hits.
Oregon State steps out of conference play on Tuesday to face Portland.
First pitch is set for 5:30.