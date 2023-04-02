Beavers drop Sunday game, win series against Washington

SEATTLE, WA – Travis Bazzana hit his third home run of the season, but Oregon State was unable to hold on to an early lead in a 7-2 loss to Washington.
Despite the loss, the Beavers (18-10 overall, 5-7 Pac-12 Conference) won their ninth consecutive series over the Huskies (18-8, 5-4) after sweeping Saturday’s doubleheader.
Bazzana drilled a 2-2 pitch from Washington starter Jared Engman over the fence in right to put the Beavers up 2-1 in the third. The lead, however, was short lived as the Huskies scored two unearned runs in the fourth. UW followed those with two more in the sixth for a three-run lead.
Next up for Oregon State is a three-game series against Oregon starting on Thursday.
First pitch is set for 7 PM.