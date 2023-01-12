Beavers fall to No. 9 Wildcats

CORVALLIS, Ore--- The Oregon State men's basketball team fought for 40 minutes on Thursday night, but fell to the no. 9 Arizona Wildcats 86-74.
It was a huge night for the OSU freshmen, who combined to put up 54 of the Beavers' 74 total points. Tyler Bilodeau and Michael Rataj led the group with 18 points each, marking a career high for each of them. Jordan Pope had a big night as well, with 14 points. And Glenn Taylor Jr., sophomore, chipped in with 13 points.
Arizona's scoring was headlined by junior Azuolas Tubelis with 25 total points. Oumar Ballo put up 15 points. 12 of those points came in the second half.
The Wildcats came out of the gate very hot, securing 12-5 lead by the first media break. The Wildcats extended their lead to 44-26 at the half, which included a stretch of 10 unanswered points.
But Oregon State got it together at half time. The Beavers outscored the Wildcats 48-42 in the second half, which tied their highest scoring half of the season.
The Beavers were able to get within 10 in the second half, but could not quite get back in the race, ultimately falling by 12 points.
Oregon State falls to 7-10 on the season with their fourth straight loss. The Beavs will be back at Gill Coliseum, on Saturday, to host Arizona State.