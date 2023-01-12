 Skip to main content
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 17 to 22 ft at 20 seconds
and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until noon PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

Beavers fall to No. 9 Wildcats

CORVALLIS, Ore--- The Oregon State men's basketball team fought for 40 minutes on Thursday night, but fell to the no. 9 Arizona Wildcats 86-74.

It was a huge night for the OSU freshmen, who combined to put up 54 of the Beavers' 74 total points. Tyler Bilodeau and Michael Rataj led the group with 18 points each, marking a career high for each of them. Jordan Pope had a big night as well, with 14 points. And Glenn Taylor Jr., sophomore, chipped in with 13 points.

Arizona's scoring was headlined by junior Azuolas Tubelis with 25 total points. Oumar Ballo put up 15 points. 12 of those points came in the second half.

The Wildcats came out of the gate very hot, securing 12-5 lead by the first media break. The Wildcats extended their lead to 44-26 at the half, which included a stretch of 10 unanswered points.

But Oregon State got it together at half time. The Beavers outscored the Wildcats 48-42 in the second half, which tied their highest scoring half of the season. 

The Beavers were able to get within 10 in the second half, but could not quite get back in the race, ultimately falling by 12 points.

Oregon State falls to 7-10 on the season with their fourth straight loss. The Beavs will be back at Gill Coliseum, on Saturday, to host Arizona State.  

