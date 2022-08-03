Beavers start fall camp, Reser Stadium renovation on schedule

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State Football is back on the field. The Beavers opened up fall camp with practice at Prothro Field.
There are plenty of storylines off the field, including the renovation to Reser Stadium and the future of the PAC-12.
Athletic Director Scott Barnes said the Reser Stadium renovation is still on budget and on time. There are cranes moving steel, and columns are up on the west side of the stadium.
The Beavers will still play their home games at Reser Stadium, but with no seating on the west side, there will be roughly 26,000 seats available. Head Coach Jonathan Smith said it’s something the team is preparing for, but knows it will be a hot ticket to watch the Beavers.
“I think there will be a demand to get a seat and I think our crowd will be great," Smith said. "It’s going to be packed on one side and the energy will be there. I think it will be a fun experience, for one year, to be playing on it."
Another storyline off the field involves the future of the PAC-12. Smith said he has had conversations with his team about it. Smith said he and his staff have complete confidence in the leadership of the conference and is relying on his staff and upperclassmen to keep the players focus on the 2022 season and not the unknown future.
"I’d like to say it hasn’t been, our certainty is 2022. We know exactly our schedule -- who we're playing, where we are playing at, and I think next year is the same,” said Smith. "I think these guys are locked in on the present, and it has not been a huge distraction.”
Oregon State opens the regular season at home on Sept. 3 at home against Boise State.