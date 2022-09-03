Beavers top Boise State in season opener

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State scored 24 unanswered first-half points in the 34-17 win over Boise State.
OSU quarterback Chancel Nolan went 14-23 for 251 yards and two touchdowns.
Nolan also threw a pair of interceptions.
One of Nolan's two touchdowns went to tight end Luke Musgrave who had six catches for 89 yards.
The other score was a 47-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey
The Beavers defense came up clutch with Jaydon Grant, Alex Austin and Rejzohn Wright each recording an interception.
Oregon State will hit the road to take on Fresno State next week.