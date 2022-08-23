Beavers transition to game mode

CORVALIs, Ore. -- Oregon State will turn its attention to its week one opponent, Boise State.
The Beavers will have two days off before practice on Friday.
Offensive coordinator Brain Lindgren is pleased with the improvement the offense showed over the course of fall camp.
The Beavers failed to score a touchdown in the team's first scrimmage.
OSU's offense evened the score in scrimmage two on Saturday.
"I just think we got a lot of guys on offense that have played a lot of football and have been in our system for multiple years," Lindgren said. "Anytime you have that, it's fun to game plan for those guys. I think we have a lot of unique talent, different guys, different skill sets."
Watch Lindgren's full post-practice press conference below.