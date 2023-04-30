Beavers walkoff Arizona, sweep series

CORVALLIS- Garret Forrester drove in the game-winning run on a bases-loaded single in the ninth inning to send Oregon State to a sweep of Arizona with an 11-10 win.
Travis Bazzana came to the plate two batters after Tanner Smith tied the game on a two-run single. He took the first pitch for a ball and was intentionally walked to load the bases for Forrester, who drove the first pitch he saw from Arizona reliever Chris Barraza into right field.
An inning earlier, Forrester, who finished with a career-high five hits, put the Beavers ahead for the first time since the first inning. Bazzana had been intentionally walked to load the bases, and scored when Forrester put the Beavers up 8-7 on a double down the left field line.
Ryan Brown picked up the win, improving to 4-1.
Oregon State stays home Tuesday for a midweek non-conference matchup with Oregon.
First pitch is slated for 5:35.