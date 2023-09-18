Battle of the Pac-2: Oregon State gets ready for Top-25 Matchup in Pullman

CORVALLIS, Ore-- When the Pac-12 released its schedule for conference games back in January, the Oregon State-Washington State matchup seemed like it would be just like any other conference game.
Important for sure, considering the the aspirations for both teams, but nothing too special. Now, several months later, with the Pac-12 in utter dismay with 10 teams leaving the conference in 2024, and Oregon and Washington State the only teams remaining, this game could not be more relevant.
On Saturday, at 4 p.m PST, No. 14 Oregon State (3-0) and No. 21 Washington State (3-0), will face off in what can only be described as the "Battle of the Pac-2".
Both teams will come into Saturday's game hungry for a win for multiple reasons, including a potential chance to move up in the AP-Top 25 but also show the nation why both programs belong in a Power Five conference.
"We're gonna have to clean up some things heading into game one of a conference schedule that is going to be competitive," Head Coach Jonathan Smith said. "There is some good football being played in this league."
Through three games this season, Oregon State has not trailed, leading for all but 19 minutes and 13 seconds of its 180 minutes played so far.
Oregon State’s overall rush offense currently ranks third in the Pac-12 at 219 yards per game this season, while the Beavs' rush defense leads the Pac-12, with only 57.67 yards per game on average. In the nation, that ranks sixth.
Oregon State's offense has also shown some promise with its explosive play capability. During last weekend's 26-9 victory over San Diego State, the Beavs had seven plays that went for 20 yards or more, six of which came from the passing game.
"We've been pleased with a lot of the explosiveness," Smith said.
Oregon State will need that "explosiveness" if they want to get a win up in Pullman.
Over the last 10 years, the Beavers have struggled getting it done at Martin Stadium. In fact in the last two meetings, 2021 & 2019, the Beavers have lost by a combined eight points.
And with WSU QB Cameron Ward playing the best football of his career, getting a win this time around will be even more challenging.
"It's a challenging scheme when you got a quarterback with that type of talent," Smith said. "Defensively, starts at the line of scrimmage. They can rush the passer as good as really anybody in this league with those guys on the edge. Then you throw in a home crowd that anticipating is going to be jumping. It's always a good atmosphere over there in Pullman that makes it a really tough place to play."
Oregon State has not won a game in Pullman since the 2013 season.